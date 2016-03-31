Malaysia's February broad money up 2.7 pct on year - c.bank

* February broad money, M3, up 2.7 pct yr/yr * February net financing to private sector up 8.6 pct yr/yr * February net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in February released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July M1 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 M2 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 M3 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Praveen Menon)