Malaysia's February broad money up 2.7 pct on year - c.bank
March 31, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's February broad money up 2.7 pct on year - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* February broad money, M3, up 2.7 pct yr/yr
    * February net financing to private sector up 8.6 pct yr/yr
    * February net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in February released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July                  
    M1    4.4   4.9   4.1   6.5   7.2   8.3   8.8   4.6      
    M2    2.8   2.2   2.9   4.0   4.3   5.5   5.1   4.4             
    M3    2.7   2.2   2.7   3.7   4.0   5.2   4.6   3.8             
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Praveen Menon)

