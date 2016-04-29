FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's March broad money up 0.9 pct on year - c.bank
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's March broad money up 0.9 pct on year - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* March broad money, M3, up 0.9 pct yr/yr
    * March net financing to private sector up 7.6 pct yr/yr
    * March net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug                    
    M1    -1.7  4.4   4.9   4.1   6.5   7.2   8.3   8.8         
    M2    0.9   2.8   2.2   2.9   4.0   4.3   5.5   5.1                
    M3    0.9   2.7   2.2   2.7   3.7   4.0   5.2   4.6                
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

