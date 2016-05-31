FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's April broad money up 1.5 pct on year - c.bank
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's April broad money up 1.5 pct on year - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* April broad money, M3, up 1.5 pct yr/yr
    * April net financing to private sector up 7.4 pct yr/yr
    * April net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in April released by the central bank, Bank Negara. 
     
    KEY DATA 
    Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, 
year-on-year): 
          Apr    Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept                      
    M1    -0.4  -1.7   4.4   4.9   4.1   6.5   7.2   8.3            
    M2    1.4    0.9   2.8   2.2   2.9   4.0   4.3   5.5                   
    M3    1.5    0.9   2.7   2.2   2.7   3.7   4.0   5.2                  
                
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks 
      M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits 
      M3 - Broad money 

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
