FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia cuts 2016 growth forecast to 4.0-4.5 pct on oil woes
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 28, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia cuts 2016 growth forecast to 4.0-4.5 pct on oil woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday trimmed its 2016 growth forecast as a slump in oil prices forced Prime Minister Najib Razak to revise the fiscal budget.

Najib said the Malaysian economy is expected to grow 4.0-4.5 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.0-5.0 percent.

“After taking into consideration the current economic scenario, the government has decided to revise the 2016 forecast,” he said.

The revised estimate is based on assumptions that oil would range $30 to $35 a barrel this year. The initial budget in October had assumed an oil price of $48.

Najib said the national debt level will continue to be reduced and will not exceed the level of 55 percent to GDP. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.