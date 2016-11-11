FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Malaysia's economy grows 4.3 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 11, 2016 / 4:01 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia's economy grows 4.3 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew 4.3 percent in the third quarter from year-ago levels, accelerating after five straight quarters of decline, according to data released by the central bank on Friday.

Growth was stronger than the median forecast of 4.1 percent given by a Reuters poll, and better than the 4.0 percent growth posted in the second quarter.

Third-quarter growth was supported by private consumption and net exports, the central bank said.

Malaysia's central bank also said on Friday that the current account surplus widened to 6 billion ringgit in the third quarter, up from 1.9 billion ringgit in the second quarter. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.