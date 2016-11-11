Malaysia's economy grows 4.3 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew 4.3 percent in the third quarter from year-ago levels, accelerating after five straight quarters of decline, according to data released by the central bank on Friday.

Growth was stronger than the median forecast of 4.1 percent given by a Reuters poll, and better than the 4.0 percent growth posted in the second quarter.

Third-quarter growth was supported by private consumption and net exports, the central bank said.

Malaysia's central bank also said on Friday that the current account surplus widened to 6 billion ringgit in the third quarter, up from 1.9 billion ringgit in the second quarter. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)