Malaysia's Najib delivers $4.6 bln boost for stock market
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Najib delivers $4.6 bln boost for stock market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday a government equity investment firm would be given 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) to shore up the country’s stock market, and announced other measures to support its slowing economy.

Najib told a newsconference the equity investment firm, ValueCap, will invest in undervalued Malaysian companies.

He also announced that the factory sector would be exempted from import dutires until the economy recovers, but did not specify which sectors would be affected.

The ringgit currency has lost almost 19 percent of it value against the dollar so far this year, and Malaysia’s stock market has retreated 8.95 percent this year. ($1 = 4.3130 ringgit) (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

