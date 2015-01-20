FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia cenbank chief says interest rate highly accommodative
January 20, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia cenbank chief says interest rate highly accommodative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia‘a central bank chief said on Tuesday that the country’s policy interest rate of 3.25 percent is still “highly accommodative”.

Bank Negara Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz was speaking after Prime Minister Najib Razak lowered economic growth forecasts for 2015, and increased the government’s fiscal deficit target as the fall in global crude prices has severely cut into Malaysia’s earnings from oil and gas sales.

Malaysia also cut its forecast for economic growth to adjust its spending budget this year after a sharp fall in earnings from oil and gas, which also hit the ringgit currency.

“Right now our monetary policy at 3.25 percent is highly accommodative in the sense that we see significant credit growth,” Zeti said.

In a November decision by its monetary policy commeittee, Bank Negara Malaysia left its overnight policy rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, but warned that of risks to global growth that could hurt the Southeast Asian country’s export-focused economy. (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Anuradha Raghu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
