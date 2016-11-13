FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's c.bank says re-enforing ringgit offshore trading rules
November 13, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia's c.bank says re-enforing ringgit offshore trading rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank said on Saturday that it was taking measures to re-enforce existing rules that are in place to prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the ringgit.

The bank said Malaysia's currency remains a non internationalised currency, thus any offshore trading of ringgit such as ringgit non-deliverable forward (NDF), is not recognized. It added Malaysia's FX market remains open and the bank stands ready to provide liquidity if necessary to ensure orderly market.

Malaysia's ringgit sank to its weakest in more than 12 years in offshore markets on Friday.

"Bank Negara Malaysia would like to state that there is no change in the Foreign Exchange Administration (FEA) rules and there is no introduction of any new measures," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

