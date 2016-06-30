Malaysia's May broad money up 2.2 pct on year - c.bank

* May broad money, M3, up 2.2 pct yr/yr * May net financing to private sector down 7.2 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept M1 1.2 -0.9 -1.7 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 M2 2.1 1.4 0.8 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 M3 2.2 1.4 0.9 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)