Malaysia Oct factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Oct industrial production rose by a stronger-than-expected 4.2 percent from a year earlier, driven by growth in the electricity, manufacturing and mining sectors, government data showed on Friday. That compared with 3.1 percent growth in September, and was above the 3.3 percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Electricity output showed the strongest growth among all sectors at 6.9 percent, data from the Statistics Department showed. Malaysia's exports in October suffered their biggest drop in 18 months, falling 8.6 percent, which the government said stemmed from a high base a year earlier. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity in November contracted again, with new orders declining at the sharpest rate since mid-2012. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Oct Sept 127.4 126.4* Pct change yr/yr 4.2 3.1* mth/mth 0.8 -0.1 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Oct 2016 Sept 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.2 4.0 Electricity 6.9 7.1 Mining 3.5 -0.3* *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)