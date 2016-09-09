FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's July factory output up 4.1 pct y/y, slightly below forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 9, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's July factory output up 4.1 pct y/y, slightly below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's July industrial
production grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier,
helped by strength in the mining, manufacturing and electricity
sectors, government data showed on Friday.
    Factory output rose at a slower pace than the 5.3 percent
growth posted in June, and was slightly below economists'
expectations of a 4.3 percent rise. 
    Manufacturing output expanded 3.3 percent in July from a
year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 4.7 percent
growth, data from the Statistics Department showed.   
    Malaysia's exports in July had fallen unexpectedly, hurt by
a slowdown in China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for the
country's commodities. 
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in August contracted at a quicker
rate than in July, following sharper declines in output, new
orders and employment. 
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                              Jul     Jun
                             125.9   128.7
 Pct change yr/yr             4.1     5.3
                                     
 mth/mth                      -2.2    2.4
                                     
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         July 2016  Jun 2016
                           yr/yr      yr/yr
                           (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing              3.3       4.7
 Electricity                7.1       8.7
 Mining                     6.1       6.3
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.