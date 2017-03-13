FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Malaysia Jan factory output up 3.5 pct y/y, below forecast
March 13, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 5 months ago

Malaysia Jan factory output up 3.5 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in January rose 3.5 percent from a year
earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row,
government data showed on Monday.
    Factory output was below the 5.7 percent rise forecast in a
Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 percent increase in
December.
    The expansion was supported by strength in the
manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors, data from the
Statistics Department showed.  
    Manufacturing output rose 4.6 percent year-on-year, helped
by strong growth in the food and electronic products
sub-sectors. 
    Malaysia's exports in January expanded at its fastest pace
in more than a year due to strong demand for commodities and
manufactured goods.
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity contracting again in February, but at
its softest pace since May 2015 as output rose for the first
time in nearly two years.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                            Jan       Dec
                           127.7     133.9
 Pct change yr/yr           3.5       4.7
                                    
 mth/mth                    -4.6      4.2*
                                    
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Jan 2017  Dec 2016
                           yr/yr     yr/yr
                           (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.6       4.3
 Electricity                1.1       6.1
 Mining                     1.1       5.8
 *indicates revised figure
    

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Randy Fabi)

