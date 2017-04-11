FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, below forecast
April 11, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 4 months ago

Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in February rose 4.7 percent from a year
earlier, rebounding after two months in which the pace of
expansion slowed, government data showed on Tuesday.
    Factory output was up from the 3.5 percent annual increase
in January, but missed the 7.3 percent rise forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    February's expansion was supported by gains in the
manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, data from the
Statistics Department showed.  
    Manufacturing output rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier,
helped by strong growth in the food and electronic products
sub-sectors, the data showed.
    Mining output grew only marginally at 0.4 percent, due a
decline in the crude oil index. 
    Malaysia's export growth was at a near seven-year high in
February, at 26.5 percent above a year earlier. This was due to
a jump in shipments of manufactured goods and commodities and a
low base for comparison, thanks to the timing of the Lunar New
Year holiday.
    According to the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing
managers' index, Malaysian factory activity contracted again in
March, but output rose for a second month in a row, the first
back-to-back growth in two years.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                            Feb      Jan
                           120.3    127.7
 Pct change yr/yr           4.7      3.5
                                   
 mth/mth                   -5.8      -4.6
                                   
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Feb 2017  Jan 2017
                          yr/yr     yr/yr
                          (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing             6.5       4.6
 Electricity               1.5       1.1
 Mining                    0.4       1.1
 *indicates revised figure
    

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

