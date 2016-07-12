FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's May factory output grows 2.7 pct on year, above forecast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's May factory output grows 2.7 pct on year, above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's May industrial
production grew by a better-than-expected 2.7 percent
from a year earlier, due to strength in the manufacturing and
electricity sectors, government data showed on Tuesday.
    Factory output growth was slightly slower than the previous
month's pace of 3.0 percent, but above the 2.0 percent rise
forecast by economists. 
    Electricity output grew 9.6 percent on-year, picking up
slightly from the previous month's 9.4 percent, data from the
Statistics Department showed. However, mining output declined.
    Malaysia's exports in May had fallen unexpectedly, as global
oil prices remained weak. 
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in June contracted for the 15th
straight month, with production falling at its sharpest rate
since October 2012. 
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                              May     Apr
                             124.4   121.4
 Pct change yr/yr             2.7     3.0
                                     
 mth/mth                      0.9    -0.8
                                     
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          May 2016  May 2016  Apr 2016
                           yr/yr    mth/mth     yr/yr
                           (pct)     (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing              3.6       0.4       3.3
 Electricity                9.6       -0.8      9.4
 Mining                     -1.1      1.3       0.6
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.