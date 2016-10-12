FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Malaysia August factory output picks up 4.9 pct y/y, but misses forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 12, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 10 months ago

Malaysia August factory output picks up 4.9 pct y/y, but misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's August
industrial production rose 4.9 percent from a year
earlier, helped by growth in the electricity, manufacturing and
mining sectors, government data showed on Wednesday.
    Factory output rose at a faster pace than the 4.1 percent
growth in July, but was below economists' expectations of a 5.4
percent rise. 
    Electricity output expanded 11.4 percent from a year
earlier, faster than the previous month's 7.1 percent growth,
data from the Statistics Department showed.   
    Malaysia's exports in August had risen unexpectedly, driven
by higher shipments of manufactured goods and rising palm oil
prices. 
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in September contracted for the 18th
straight month, on declining new orders and an unstable economic
climate. 
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                              Aug     Jul
                             124.7   125.9
 Pct change yr/yr             4.9     4.1
                                     
 mth/mth                      -0.9    -2.2
                                     
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Aug 2016  July 2016
                          yr/yr      yr/yr
                          (pct)      (pct)
 Manufacturing             4.6        3.3
 Electricity               11.4       7.1
 Mining                    4.3        6.1
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.