9 months ago
Malaysia Sept factory output up 3.2 pct y/y, slightly below forecast
November 11, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia Sept factory output up 3.2 pct y/y, slightly below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's September
industrial production rose 3.2 percent from a year
earlier, helped by strength in the manufacturing and electricity
sectors, government data showed on Friday.
    Factory output grew at a slower pace than the 4.9 percent
growth in August, and was slightly below economists'
expectations of a 3.3 percent rise. 
    Manufacturing and electricity output in September rose from
a year earlier but at a slower pace than the previous month.
    Mining output declined marginally by 0.1 percent.  
    Malaysia's exports in September had fallen more than
expected, hurt by weak oil prices and a slump in demand for
manufactured goods. 
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in October contracted to its lowest
reading since June, with new orders declining at the sharpest
rate since November 2015. 
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                              Sept    Aug
                             127.1   124.7
 Pct change yr/yr             3.2     4.9
                                     
 mth/mth                      -0.1    -0.9
                                     
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Sep 2016  Aug 2016
                          yr/yr      yr/yr
                          (pct)      (pct)
 Manufacturing             4.0        4.6
 Electricity               7.1       11.4
 Mining                    -0.1       4.3
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
