7 months ago
January 11, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 7 months ago

Malaysia Nov factory output up 6.2 pct y/y, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in November rose 6.2 percent from a year
earlier, helped by strength in the manufacturing, electricity
and mining sectors, government data showed on Wednesday.
    The output gain was in line with the median forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll, and up from the 4.2 percent rise
in October. 
    Electricity output recorded the strongest growth among all
sectors at 9.7 percent year-on-year, data from the Statistics
Department showed.  
    The manufacturing sector also grew a robust 6.5 percent in
November, up from 4.2 percent the previous month.
    Malaysia's November exports had increased sharply by 7.8
percent from a year earlier, thanks to rising shipments of both
manufactured and agricultural goods. 
    However, a private manufacturing purchasing managers' index
showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in December,
on lower production due to an unstable economy and declining new
work inflows. 
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                            Nov       Oct
                           128.4     132.2*
 Pct change yr/yr           6.2       4.2
                                    
 mth/mth                    -2.8      3.9*
                                    
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Nov 2016  Oct 2016
                           yr/yr     yr/yr
                           (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing              6.5       4.2
 Electricity                9.7       6.9
 Mining                     4.7       3.5
 *indicates revised figure
    

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

