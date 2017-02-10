FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Malaysia Dec factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, above forecast
February 10, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 6 months ago

RPT-Malaysia Dec factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to alert)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year
earlier, helped by growth in all three key sectors, government
data showed on Friday.
    The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a
Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent.

    Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum,
chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic
products, and food, beverage and tobacco, data from the
Statistics Department showed.
    Malaysia's December exports grew 10.7 percent from a year
earlier, its second straight month of expansion.
    A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity contracting again in January, but at
the slowest pace since September.
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                          Dec 2016   Nov 2016
                            yr/yr     yr/yr
                            (pct)     (pct) 
 Manufacturing               4.3       6.5
 Electricity                 6.1       9.7
 Mining                      5.8       4.7
 
 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

