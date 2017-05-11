FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Malaysia March factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, meets forecast
May 11, 2017 / 4:00 AM / 3 months ago

Malaysia March factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in March rose 4.6 percent from a year
earlier, government data showed on Thursday, supported by
strength in the manufacturing and mining sectors.  
    Output growth was in line with a 4.6 percent annual rise
forecast by a Reuters poll and slightly slower than the 4.7
percent increase in February.
    Manufacturing output rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in March,
helped by growth in the electrical and electronic products and
wood products subsectors, data from the Statistics Department
showed. 
    Electricity output, however, declined 0.2 percent, the data
showed.
    Malaysia's exports rose 24.1 percent in March from a year
earlier, slowing from the previous month, but remained robust on
higher shipments of manufactured goods and commodities.

    Malaysian factory activity in April expanded for the first
time in more than two years, supported by rises in output and
new orders, the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index showed.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)          
                          Mar 2017   Feb 2017
                           133.6     120.4*
 Pct change yr/yr           4.6        4.7
                                    
 mth/mth                    11.0      -5.7*
                                    
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Mar 2017   Feb 2017
                           yr/yr     yr/yr
                          (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              5.9       6.6*
 Electricity               -0.2       1.5
 Mining                     2.0       0.4
 *indicates revised figure
    

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

