Malaysia c.bank holds policy rate at 3.00 percent, warns about growth

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent on Thursday, as expected, but warned that a weak global environment may hurt growth prospects.

The overnight policy rate has held steady since May 2011 as the trade-dependent country seeks to boost domestic consumption to counter weakness in its export markets.

“The Monetary Policy Committee considers the current stance of monetary policy to be appropriate given the outlook for inflation and growth,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The sustained weakness in the external sector may, however, affect the overall growth momentum,” it said, adding that financial market volatility had significantly increased in the past few months.

All 20 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Bank Negara to keep interest rates steady, saying inflation remains benign.

Data released earlier on Thursday showed that industrial production rose 3.4 percent in May from a year ago, beating a consensus Reuters forecast of an 1.7 percent expansion.

For the full central bank monetary policy statement, click on (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)