Malaysia c.bank keeps policy rate on hold, as expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.25 percent on Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation was expected to be lower than forecast and the economy remained on a steady growth path despite sharply lower commodity prices.

“Inflation for 2015 is expected to be lower than earlier anticipated due to the lower energy and commodity prices,” Bank Negara Malaysia’s monetary policy committee said in a statement.

A Reuters poll showed analysts were unanimous in their forecasts for Bank Negara to keep its overnight policy rate steady following a weakened ringgit and a slump in global oil prices.

Malaysia last raised its policy interest rate in July 2014, after keeping it on hold for three years. Analysts had initially penciled in another 25-basis-point increase but revised that forecast after oil prices fell below $50 a barrel.