FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
REFILE-Malaysia c.bank holds policy interest rate at 3.00 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 23, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

REFILE-Malaysia c.bank holds policy interest rate at 3.00 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark rate at 3.00 percent on Wednesday as expected, amid expectations of continued volatility in regional financial and foreign exchange markets.

All 13 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast no change to the overnight policy rate (OPR).

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the economy will continue to be driven by the private sector with some support from exports.

"Going forward, private sector activity will remain the key driver of growth," the central bank said in a statement.

In July, BNM unexpectedly cut its key rate by 25 basis points. Prior to that, the rate had been held steady for seven years at 3.25 percent. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.