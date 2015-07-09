FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia c.bank keeps policy rate on hold, sees growth moderating
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia c.bank keeps policy rate on hold, sees growth moderating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank held its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent on Thursday, keeping policy steady while the Southeast Asian country and its markets were rocked by corruption allegations against Prime Minister Najib Razak.

“For Malaysia, the latest indicators point to continued expansion of the economy in the second quarter, albeit at a more moderate pace,” Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) monetary policy committee said in a statement.

The central bank’s decision was as expected by a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation remains benign and a recovery in export growth depends on overseas markets. A more pressing worry for the central bank, analysts say, is renewed pressure on the ringgit currency as a political storm rages around Najib. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Trinna Leong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.