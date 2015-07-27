FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P keeps Malaysia's A- sovereign rating, outlook stable
July 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

S&P keeps Malaysia's A- sovereign rating, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings on Monday kept Malaysia’s long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating at A-, with a “stable” outlook, saying allegations of graft involving debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) will not impede policymaking.

The agency also said it does not see the decline in energy prices affecting Malaysia’s long-term fiscal consolidation.

“The country’s strong external position and fairly diverse economy can absorb some weakness in the oil and gas sector,” S&P said in a statement.

The agency last revised lower Malaysia’s outlook in 2008 while the country’s rating has been kept at A- since 2003.

S&P’s announcement comes on the back of Fitch Ratings decision earlier this month to revise its Malaysia outlook to “stable”. (Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

