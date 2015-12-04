Malaysia exports rise far more than expected y/y in Oct

* Oct exports +16.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +7.9 pct * Oct imports -0.4 pct y/y vs f'cast of -4.3 pct * Trade surplus 12.16 bln rgt vs f'cast 9.05 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +25.9 pct y/y; U.S. +30.5 pct; EU +27.0 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in October surged 16.7 percent from a year earlier, increasing for a fifth consecutive month, supported by demand for electrical and electronic products, government data showed on Friday. October's exports had the highest year-on-year growth since April 2014, more than twice the 7.9 percent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Imports were almost flat, down 0.4 percent on lower imports of electronic integrated circuits. The poll expected a 4.3 percent drop in imports following September's sharp rise of 9.6 percent. Malaysia's imports have slumped most months since the government implemented a 6 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April. Malaysia's trade surplus rose to 12.2 billion ringgit ($2.90 billion) in October from 9.69 billion ringgit the previous month. Exports to the EU increased 27 percent due to demand for machinery parts, while the U.S. saw a 30.5 percent rise on exports of semiconductor devices and parts for scientific equipment. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Oct Sept August July June May April March Exports 75.81 70.16 66.53 63.23 64.26 60.45 60.38 66.47 y/y% 16.7 8.8 4.1 3.5 5.0 -6.7 -8.8 2.3 Imports 63.65 60.47 56.34 60.85 56.28 54.94 53.49 58.64 y/y% -0.4 9.6 -6.1 5.9 -1.5 -7.2 -7.0 5.8 Balance 12.16 9.69 10.19 2.38 7.98 5.51 6.89 7.82 MAIN EXPORTS Oct 2015 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & Electronic Products 26.245 34.6 +22.7 Palm oil 4.446 5.9 +3.6 Liquefied natural gas 4.565 6.0 -16.1 Chemicals and products 5.294 7.0 +18.5 Crude oil 2.432 3.2 -8.7 Refined petroleum products 5.423 7.2 -21.2 Machinery 3.621 4.8 55.0 Rubber products 1.987 2.6 25.7 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.19 12.12 +25.9 Singapore 10.49 12.23 +13.8 Japan 6.94 9.16 +5.1 USA 7.30 9.63 +30.5 Thailand 4.11 5.43 +17.5 ($1 = 4.2080 ringgit) (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)