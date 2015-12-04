FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia exports rise far more than expected y/y in Oct
#Asia
December 4, 2015 / 4:05 AM / in 2 years

Malaysia exports rise far more than expected y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Oct exports +16.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +7.9 pct
    * Oct imports -0.4 pct y/y vs f'cast of -4.3 pct
    * Trade surplus 12.16 bln rgt vs f'cast 9.05 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +25.9 pct y/y; U.S. +30.5 pct; EU +27.0 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in October surged 16.7
percent from a year earlier, increasing for a fifth consecutive month, supported
by demand for electrical and electronic products, government data showed on
Friday.
    October's exports had the highest year-on-year growth since April 2014, more
than twice the 7.9 percent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
 
    Imports were almost flat, down 0.4 percent on lower imports of electronic
integrated circuits. The poll expected a 4.3 percent drop in imports following
September's sharp rise of 9.6 percent. 
    Malaysia's imports have slumped most months since the government implemented
a 6 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April.
    Malaysia's trade surplus rose to 12.2 billion ringgit ($2.90 billion) in
October from 9.69 billion ringgit the previous month.
    Exports to the EU increased 27 percent due to demand for machinery parts,
while the U.S. saw a 30.5 percent rise on exports of semiconductor devices and
parts for scientific equipment. 
    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s

    
         KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
                Oct    Sept   August  July   June    May   April  March
   Exports     75.81   70.16  66.53   63.23  64.26  60.45  60.38  66.47
                                                                  
    y/y%        16.7    8.8    4.1     3.5    5.0   -6.7   -8.8    2.3
   Imports     63.65   60.47  56.34   60.85  56.28  54.94  53.49  58.64
                                                                  
    y/y%        -0.4    9.6    -6.1    5.9   -1.5   -7.2   -7.0    5.8
   Balance     12.16   9.69   10.19   2.38   7.98   5.51   6.89   7.82
                                                                  
       
    MAIN EXPORTS
                                      Oct 2015       % of      % change  
                                                                   
                                       (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                                   
 Electrical & Electronic Products          26.245      34.6         +22.7
 Palm oil                                   4.446       5.9          +3.6
 Liquefied natural gas                      4.565       6.0         -16.1
 Chemicals and products                     5.294       7.0         +18.5
 Crude oil                                  2.432       3.2          -8.7
 Refined petroleum products                 5.423       7.2         -21.2
 Machinery                                  3.621       4.8          55.0
 Rubber products                            1.987       2.6          25.7
 
                                      EXPORT MARKETS 
                                      (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                                      9.19       12.12        +25.9
 Singapore                                 10.49       12.23        +13.8
 Japan                                      6.94        9.16         +5.1
 USA                                        7.30        9.63        +30.5
 Thailand                                   4.11        5.43        +17.5
 

($1 = 4.2080 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
