Malaysia's Sept exports rise for 4th month, exceed forecast

* Sept exports +8.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +3.0 pct * Sept imports +9.6 pct y/y vs f'cast of +3.9 pct * Trade surplus 9.69 bln rgt vs f'cast 10.10 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +13.1 pct y/y; U.S. +16.5 pct; EU +23.7 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in September rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, up for the fourth consecutive month, supported by strong demand from key markets such as China and the European Union, data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry showed. September's exports registered their highest year-on-year growth since May 2014, surpassing economists' expectations in a Reuters poll of a 3.1 percent rise. Imports rose 9.6 percent on higher demand for capital and consumption goods, far better than a forecast 3.9 percent rise, and sharply reversing a fall of 6.1 percent in August. Malaysia's imports slowed when the government implemented a consumption-based Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, but showed a surprising 5.9 percent rise in July. Malaysia's trade surplus moderated to 9.69 billion ringgit ($2.25 billion) in September from 10.19 billion ringgit in August. Exports to the EU increased by 23.7 percent on higher demand for chemical and electrical and electronic products, while China saw a 13.1 percent rise on increased demand for manufactured and petroleum products. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Sept August July June May April March Feb Exports 70.16 66.53 63.23 64.26 60.45 60.38 66.47 51.2 y/y% 8.8 4.1 3.5 5.0 -6.7 -8.8 2.3 -9.7 Imports 60.47 56.34 60.85 56.28 54.94 53.49 58.64 48.6 y/y% 9.6 -6.1 5.9 -1.5 -7.2 -7.0 5.8 0.4 Balance 9.69 10.19 2.38 7.98 5.51 6.89 7.82 4.52 MAIN EXPORTS Sept 2015 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & Electronic Products 26.094 37.19 13.6 Palm oil 4.432 6.32 -7.3 Liquefied natural gas 3.355 4.78 -33.3 Chemicals and products 4.882 6.96 17.8 Crude oil 2.504 3.57 -12.2 Refined petroleum products 4.629 6.60 -10.1 Machinery 3.192 4.55 35.6 Rubber products 1.761 2.51 20.2 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.06 12.91 13.1 Singapore 9.79 13.95 10.4 Japan 6.08 8.67 -8.2 USA 6.61 9.42 16.5 Thailand 3.71 5.30 16.2 $1 = 4.2995 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)