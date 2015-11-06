FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sept exports rise for 4th month, exceed forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 6, 2015 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sept exports rise for 4th month, exceed forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sept exports +8.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +3.0 pct
    * Sept imports +9.6 pct y/y vs f'cast of +3.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 9.69 bln rgt vs f'cast 10.10 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +13.1 pct y/y; U.S. +16.5 pct; EU +23.7 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in September rose 8.8
percent from a year earlier, up for the fourth consecutive month, supported by
strong demand from key markets such as China and the European Union, data from
the Ministry of International Trade and Industry showed.
    September's exports registered their highest year-on-year growth since May
2014, surpassing economists' expectations in a Reuters poll of a 3.1 percent
rise. 
    Imports rose 9.6 percent on higher demand for capital and consumption goods,
far better than a forecast 3.9 percent rise, and sharply reversing a fall of 6.1
percent in August. 
    Malaysia's imports slowed when the government implemented a
consumption-based Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, but showed a surprising
5.9 percent rise in July.
    Malaysia's trade surplus moderated to 9.69 billion ringgit ($2.25 billion)
in September from 10.19 billion ringgit in August.
    Exports to the EU increased by 23.7 percent on higher demand for chemical
and electrical and electronic products, while China saw a 13.1 percent rise on
increased demand for manufactured and petroleum products.
    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s

    
         KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
                Sept   August  July   June    May   April  March   Feb
   Exports     70.16   66.53   63.23  64.26  60.45  60.38  66.47  51.2
                                                                  
    y/y%        8.8     4.1     3.5    5.0   -6.7   -8.8    2.3   -9.7
   Imports     60.47   56.34   60.85  56.28  54.94  53.49  58.64  48.6
                                                                  
    y/y%        9.6     -6.1    5.9   -1.5   -7.2   -7.0    5.8    0.4
   Balance     9.69    10.19   2.38   7.98   5.51   6.89   7.82   4.52
                                                                  
       
    MAIN EXPORTS
                                     Sept 2015       % of      % change  
                                                                   
                                       (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                                   
 Electrical & Electronic Products          26.094     37.19          13.6
 Palm oil                                   4.432      6.32          -7.3
 Liquefied natural gas                      3.355      4.78         -33.3
 Chemicals and products                     4.882      6.96          17.8
 Crude oil                                  2.504      3.57         -12.2
 Refined petroleum products                 4.629      6.60         -10.1
 Machinery                                  3.192      4.55          35.6
 Rubber products                            1.761      2.51          20.2
 
                                      EXPORT MARKETS 
                                      (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                                      9.06       12.91         13.1
 Singapore                                  9.79       13.95         10.4
 Japan                                      6.08        8.67         -8.2
 USA                                        6.61        9.42         16.5
 Thailand                                   3.71        5.30         16.2
 $1 = 4.2995 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.