March 4, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Jan exports unexpectedly fall 2.8 pct y/y, oil shipments drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Jan exports -2.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +2.5 pct
    * Jan imports +3.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of +4.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 5.39 bln rgt vs f'cast 7.70 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +1.0 pct y/y; U.S. +7.9 pct; EU +6.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's January exports fell for the
first time in eight months on weak global economic conditions and a slide in oil
and gas shipments, government data showed on Friday, confounding economists'
expectations for a rise.
    Exports in January declined 2.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with
1.4 percent growth in December and a Reuters poll forecast of 2.5 percent. It
last declined in May 2015.
    The Southeast Asian country's exports had expanded at a slower pace in the
last two months, hit by weak global prices for commodity shipments and a
slowdown in China, Malaysia's largest trading partner.  
    Imports in January rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, picking up from 3.2
percent the previous month. 
    January's trade surplus was a smaller 5.39 billion ringgit ($1.30 billion)
compared with 7.99 billion ringgit in December.
    Exports to the EU grew 6.4 percent, while U.S. exports rose 7.9 percent
supported by higher exports of manufactured goods.    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
      KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
    

                Jan     Dec    Nov     Oct    Sept   August  July   June
   Exports     61.85   68.30  67.63   75.81   70.16  66.53   63.23  64.26
                                                                    
    y/y%        -2.8    1.4    6.3     16.7    8.8    4.1     3.5    5.0
   Imports     56.46   60.31  57.39   63.65   60.47  56.34   60.85  56.28
                                                                    
    y/y%        3.3     3.2    9.1     -0.4    9.6    -6.1    5.9   -1.5
   Balance     5.39    7.99   10.23   12.16   9.69   10.19   2.38   7.98
                                                                    
       
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Jan 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &                  22.351      36.1          +2.6
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                       3.451       5.6          +9.2
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas          3.205       5.2         -48.2
 Chemicals and                  4.347       7.0          +3.4
 products                                        
 Crude oil                      1.679       2.7         -38.2
                                                 
 Refined petroleum              3.354       5.4         -15.6
 products                                        
 Machinery                      3.276       5.3         +21.9
 Rubber products                1.658       2.7         +11.5
 
  EXPORT MARKETS 
                    (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                   6.51        10.5         +1.0
 Singapore               9.00        14.5         +3.5
 Japan                   5.52         8.9        -26.0
 USA                     6.33        10.2         +7.8
 Thailand                4.05         6.5         +6.0
 ($1 = 4.1430 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

