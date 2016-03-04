Malaysia's Jan exports unexpectedly fall 2.8 pct y/y, oil shipments drop

* Jan exports -2.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +2.5 pct * Jan imports +3.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of +4.9 pct * Trade surplus 5.39 bln rgt vs f'cast 7.70 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +1.0 pct y/y; U.S. +7.9 pct; EU +6.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's January exports fell for the first time in eight months on weak global economic conditions and a slide in oil and gas shipments, government data showed on Friday, confounding economists' expectations for a rise. Exports in January declined 2.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with 1.4 percent growth in December and a Reuters poll forecast of 2.5 percent. It last declined in May 2015. The Southeast Asian country's exports had expanded at a slower pace in the last two months, hit by weak global prices for commodity shipments and a slowdown in China, Malaysia's largest trading partner. Imports in January rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, picking up from 3.2 percent the previous month. January's trade surplus was a smaller 5.39 billion ringgit ($1.30 billion) compared with 7.99 billion ringgit in December. Exports to the EU grew 6.4 percent, while U.S. exports rose 7.9 percent supported by higher exports of manufactured goods. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June Exports 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 70.16 66.53 63.23 64.26 y/y% -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 8.8 4.1 3.5 5.0 Imports 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 60.47 56.34 60.85 56.28 y/y% 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 9.6 -6.1 5.9 -1.5 Balance 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 9.69 10.19 2.38 7.98 MAIN EXPORTS Jan 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 22.351 36.1 +2.6 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.451 5.6 +9.2 Liquefied natural gas 3.205 5.2 -48.2 Chemicals and 4.347 7.0 +3.4 products Crude oil 1.679 2.7 -38.2 Refined petroleum 3.354 5.4 -15.6 products Machinery 3.276 5.3 +21.9 Rubber products 1.658 2.7 +11.5 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 6.51 10.5 +1.0 Singapore 9.00 14.5 +3.5 Japan 5.52 8.9 -26.0 USA 6.33 10.2 +7.8 Thailand 4.05 6.5 +6.0 ($1 = 4.1430 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)