7 months ago
Malaysia's Nov exports surge 7.8 pct y/y, more than forecast
January 6, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 7 months ago

Malaysia's Nov exports surge 7.8 pct y/y, more than forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nov exports +7.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +1.4 pct
    * Nov imports +11.2 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +3.0 pct
    * Trade surplus 9.03 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 10.1 bln rgt
    * Exports to China +12 pct y/y, U.S. +9.9 pct, EU +12.3 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports increased significantly
in November, led by rising shipments of manufactured and agricultural goods,
government data showed on Friday.     
    Exports in November expanded 7.8 percent from a year earlier, faster than
the 1.4 percent increased forecast by a Reuters poll. In October, exports fell
8.6 percent, the biggest drop in 18 months. 
    The rise in manufactured and agricultural goods exports were led by
shipments of electrical and electronic products, and palm oil and palm-based
goods, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. 
    Malaysia's imports in November also rose, by 11.2 percent from a year
earlier, following October's 6.6 percent decline. 
    The trade surplus in November slightly narrowed to 9.03 billion ringgit 
($2.02 billion), from 9.8 billion ringgit the previous month.
    Exports to the United States rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier in
November, while those to Europe gained 12.3 percent.
    Exports to China rose 12 percent, due to higher demand for electrical and
electronic products and palm-based goods.
    Malaysia reports trade figures in ringgit.
        
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
                Nov     Oct     Sept     Aug     July    June    May     Apr
   Exports     72.8     69.2    68.0     67.6    59.9    66.5   59.92   61.35
                                                                        
    y/y%        7.8     -8.6    -3.0     1.5     -5.3    3.4     -0.9    1.6
   Imports     63.8     59.4    60.5     59.1    57.9    60.9   56.66   52.29
                                                                        
    y/y%       11.2     -6.6    -0.1     4.9     -4.8    8.3     3.1     -2.3
   Balance     9.03     9.76    7.56     8.51    1.91    5.52    3.26    9.06
                                                                        
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Nov 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               26.2         36.0        13.4
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil & Palm-based       4.9         6.7         28.9
 products                                        
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       3.1         4.3        -22.5
 Chemicals and               5.2         7.1         15.5
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   2.5         3.4         -7.4
                                                 
 Petroleum products          5.2         7.1        -11.9
 Machinery                   3.1         4.3         6.9
 Metal                       3.0         4.1        -16.7
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               10.9         15.0         11.2
 Singapore           10.5         14.4         15.4
 Japan               6.1           8.4         -1.5
 USA                 6.7           9.2          9.8
 Thailand            3.9           5.4         -0.6
 
($1 = 4.4700 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

