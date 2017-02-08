* Dec exports +10.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +9.4 pct

* Dec imports +11.5 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +9.0 pct

* Trade surplus 8.72 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 9.3 bln rgt

* Exports to China +22.2 pct y/y, U.S. +1.7 pct, EU +5.8 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 Malaysia's exports growth expanded for a second consecutive month in December, on strong demand for electronic and electrical goods and commodities, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in December expanded by 10.7 percent from a year earlier, faster than the 9.4 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Exports grew 7.8 percent in November. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)