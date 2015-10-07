FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Malaysia's August exports rise 4.1 pct on yr, better than forecast
October 7, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Malaysia's August exports rise 4.1 pct on yr, better than forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeating to media clients)
    * August exports +4.1 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +2.0 pct
    * August imports -6.1 pct y/y vs f'cast of +1.6 pct
    * Trade surplus 10.19 bln rgt vs f'cast 4.70 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +32.4 pct y/y; to U.S. +12.0 pct y/y; to EU +13.5 pct y/y

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in August rose 4.1
percent from a year earlier thanks to rising shipments to Singapore, China and
the United States.
     The August figures were up from July's 3.5 percent increase, supported by 
higher exports of electrical and electronic products, and beat economists 
forecast of a 2.0 percent rise. 
    Imports, however, declined 6.1 percent on slowing demand for intermediate
and capital goods, and undershot economists' expectations of a 1.6 percent
increase. 
    Malaysia's imports have slowed since the government implemented a
consumption-based Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, despite a surprise jump
of 5.9 percent in July.
    The trade surplus rose to 10.19 billion ringgit in August ($2.36 billion)
from 2.38 billion ringgit in July.
    Exports to China and the United States increased by 32.4 percent and 12
percent respectively on the back of rising demand for electrical and electronic
goods.
    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s

    
         KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
              August   July   June    May   April  March   Feb    Jan
   Exports     66.53   63.23  64.26  60.45  60.38  66.47  51.2   63.9
                                                                 
    y/y%        4.1     3.5    5.0   -6.7   -8.8    2.3   -9.7   -0.6
   Imports     56.34   60.85  56.28  54.94  53.49  58.64  48.6   57.6
                                                                 
    y/y%       -6.1     5.9   -1.5   -7.2   -7.0    5.8    0.4   -5.3
   Balance     10.19   2.38   7.98   5.51   6.89   7.82   4.52   9.01
                                                                 
       
    MAIN EXPORTS
                                    August 2015      % of      % change  
                                                                   
                                       (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                                   
 Electrical & Electronic Products          25.080     37.70          16.7
 Palm oil                                   3.951      5.94           4.0
 Liquefied natural gas                      3.016      4.53         -42.3
 Chemicals and products                     4.583      6.89           0.7
 Crude oil                                  1.710      2.57         -40.6
 Refined petroleum products                 4.716      7.09          -7.1
 Machinery                                  3.032      4.56          12.3
 Rubber products                            1.736      2.61           7.3
 
                                      EXPORT MARKETS 
                                      (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                                      9.44       14.18         32.4
 Singapore                                  9.72       14.60          4.3
 Japan                                      5.78        8.69        -16.2
 USA                                        6.60        9.92         24.2
 Thailand                                   4.20        6.31         16.1
 
($1 = 4.3230 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
