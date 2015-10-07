RPT-Malaysia's August exports rise 4.1 pct on yr, better than forecast

(Repeating to media clients) * August exports +4.1 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +2.0 pct * August imports -6.1 pct y/y vs f'cast of +1.6 pct * Trade surplus 10.19 bln rgt vs f'cast 4.70 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +32.4 pct y/y; to U.S. +12.0 pct y/y; to EU +13.5 pct y/y KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in August rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier thanks to rising shipments to Singapore, China and the United States. The August figures were up from July's 3.5 percent increase, supported by higher exports of electrical and electronic products, and beat economists forecast of a 2.0 percent rise. Imports, however, declined 6.1 percent on slowing demand for intermediate and capital goods, and undershot economists' expectations of a 1.6 percent increase. Malaysia's imports have slowed since the government implemented a consumption-based Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April, despite a surprise jump of 5.9 percent in July. The trade surplus rose to 10.19 billion ringgit in August ($2.36 billion) from 2.38 billion ringgit in July. Exports to China and the United States increased by 32.4 percent and 12 percent respectively on the back of rising demand for electrical and electronic goods. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, please click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) August July June May April March Feb Jan Exports 66.53 63.23 64.26 60.45 60.38 66.47 51.2 63.9 y/y% 4.1 3.5 5.0 -6.7 -8.8 2.3 -9.7 -0.6 Imports 56.34 60.85 56.28 54.94 53.49 58.64 48.6 57.6 y/y% -6.1 5.9 -1.5 -7.2 -7.0 5.8 0.4 -5.3 Balance 10.19 2.38 7.98 5.51 6.89 7.82 4.52 9.01 MAIN EXPORTS August 2015 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & Electronic Products 25.080 37.70 16.7 Palm oil 3.951 5.94 4.0 Liquefied natural gas 3.016 4.53 -42.3 Chemicals and products 4.583 6.89 0.7 Crude oil 1.710 2.57 -40.6 Refined petroleum products 4.716 7.09 -7.1 Machinery 3.032 4.56 12.3 Rubber products 1.736 2.61 7.3 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.44 14.18 32.4 Singapore 9.72 14.60 4.3 Japan 5.78 8.69 -16.2 USA 6.60 9.92 24.2 Thailand 4.20 6.31 16.1 ($1 = 4.3230 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)