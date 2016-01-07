Malaysia's Nov 2015 exports rise 6.3 pct y/y, less than expected

* Nov exports +6.3 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +12.2 pct * Nov imports +9.1 pct y/y vs f'cast of +14.1 pct * Trade surplus 10.23 bln rgt vs f'cast 12 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +14.2 pct y/y; U.S. +9.2 pct; EU +5.9 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in November rose much more slowly than expected from a year earlier, due to weakening demand for its electronic products and a tumble in earnings from liquefied natural gas. Government data on Thursday showed that exports grew 6.3 percent on an annual basis. That compares with October's robust 16.7 percent increase and was half of the 12.2 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. November was the sixth month in a row in which exports, which Malaysia reports in ringgit, increased from a year earlier. During 2015, the ringgit weakened more than 18 percent against the dollar. Imports in November rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier after dipping 0.4 percent the previous month. November's trade surplus fell to 10.23 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) from 12.2 billion ringgit the previous month. Exports to the EU saw a 5.9 percent rise due to demand for palm oil, while exports to the U.S. increased 9.2 percent on higher shipments of manufactured goods. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Nov Oct Sept August July June May April Exports 67.63 75.81 70.16 66.53 63.23 64.26 60.45 60.38 y/y% 6.3 16.7 8.8 4.1 3.5 5.0 -6.7 -8.8 Imports 57.39 63.65 60.47 56.34 60.85 56.28 54.94 53.49 y/y% 9.1 -0.4 9.6 -6.1 5.9 -1.5 -7.2 -7.0 Balance 10.23 12.16 9.69 10.19 2.38 7.98 5.51 6.89 MAIN EXPORTS Nov 2015 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 23.107 34.2 +0.5 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.816 5.6 +7.2 Liquefied natural gas 4.045 6.0 -20.5 Chemicals and 4.526 6.7 +5.7 products Crude oil 2.674 4.0 -2.4 Refined petroleum 5.926 8.8 +24.8 products Machinery 2.885 4.3 +17.3 Rubber products 1.740 2.6 +13.0 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.75 14.4 +14.2 Singapore 9.1 13.5 +2.3 Japan 6.15 9.1 -17.4 USA 6.07 9.0 +9.2 Thailand 3.90 5.8 +9.6 ($1 = 4.2080 ringgit) ($1 = 4.4060 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)