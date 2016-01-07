FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Nov 2015 exports rise 6.3 pct y/y, less than expected
January 7, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Nov 2015 exports rise 6.3 pct y/y, less than expected

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nov exports +6.3 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +12.2 pct
    * Nov imports +9.1 pct y/y vs f'cast of +14.1 pct
    * Trade surplus 10.23 bln rgt vs f'cast 12 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +14.2 pct y/y; U.S. +9.2 pct; EU +5.9 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in November rose much
more slowly than expected from a year earlier, due to weakening demand for its
electronic products and a tumble in earnings from liquefied natural gas.
    Government data on Thursday showed that exports grew 6.3 percent on an
annual basis. That compares with October's robust 16.7 percent increase and was
half of the 12.2 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    November was the sixth month in a row in which exports, which Malaysia
reports in ringgit, increased from a year earlier. During 2015,  the
ringgit weakened more than 18 percent against the dollar.
    Imports in November rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier after dipping 0.4
percent the previous month. 
    November's trade surplus fell to 10.23 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) from
12.2 billion ringgit the previous month.
    Exports to the EU saw a 5.9 percent rise due to demand for palm oil, while
exports to the U.S. increased 9.2 percent on higher shipments of manufactured
goods.    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
      KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
    
    

                Nov     Oct    Sept   August  July   June    May   April
   Exports     67.63   75.81  70.16   66.53   63.23  64.26  60.45  60.38
                                                                   
    y/y%        6.3    16.7    8.8     4.1     3.5    5.0   -6.7   -8.8
   Imports     57.39   63.65  60.47   56.34   60.85  56.28  54.94  53.49
                                                                   
    y/y%        9.1    -0.4    9.6     -6.1    5.9   -1.5   -7.2   -7.0
   Balance     10.23   12.16   9.69   10.19   2.38   7.98   5.51   6.89
                                                                   
       
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Nov 2015       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &                  23.107      34.2          +0.5
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                       3.816       5.6          +7.2
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas          4.045       6.0         -20.5
 Chemicals and                  4.526       6.7          +5.7
 products                                        
 Crude oil                      2.674       4.0          -2.4
                                                 
 Refined petroleum              5.926       8.8         +24.8
 products                                        
 Machinery                      2.885       4.3         +17.3
 Rubber products                1.740       2.6         +13.0
 
  EXPORT MARKETS 
                    (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                   9.75        14.4        +14.2
 Singapore                9.1        13.5         +2.3
 Japan                   6.15         9.1        -17.4
 USA                     6.07         9.0         +9.2
 Thailand                3.90         5.8         +9.6
 

($1 = 4.2080 ringgit)


($1 = 4.4060 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
