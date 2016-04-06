FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Feb exports expand 6.7 pct y/y, better than forecast
#Asia
April 6, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Feb exports expand 6.7 pct y/y, better than forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Feb exports 6.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +3.1 pct
    * Feb imports +1.6 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of -1.5 pct
    * Trade surplus 7.35 bln rgt vs f'cast 6.31 bln rgt surplus
    * Exports to China +12.0 pct y/y; U.S. +21.0 pct; EU +11.3 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's annual exports grew in
February, rebounding from a slump the previous month, due to larger shipments of
electrical and electronic products, government data showed on Wednesday.
    Exports in February rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, more than double
economists' expectations of 3.1 percent growth. Exports in January declined 2.8
percent from a year earlier, falling for the first time since May 2015.  
    Imports in February also rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, slowing down
slightly from the previous month's pace of 3.3 percent. 
    February's trade surplus rose to 7.35 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion)
compared with 5.39 billion ringgit in January.
    Exports to the EU grew 11.3 percent, while U.S. exports rose 21 percent
supported by higher exports of electrical and electronic products, particularly,
photosensitive semi-conductor devices.
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
      KEY DATA         
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)   
    
              Feb      Jan    Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept    Aug    July
   Exports     56.72   61.85  68.30   67.63   75.81  70.16   66.53  63.23
                                                                    
    y/y%        6.7    -2.8    1.4     6.3    16.7    8.8     4.1    3.5
   Imports     49.37   56.46  60.31   57.39   63.65  60.47   56.34  60.85
                                                                    
    y/y%      1.6        3.3   3.2     9.1    -0.4    9.6    -6.1    5.9
 Balance      7.35     5.39   7.99    10.23   12.16  9.69    10.19  2.38
                                                                    
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Feb 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &                  20.076      35.4          +8.9
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                       2.927       5.2          +6.6
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas          3.217       5.7         -34.0
 Chemicals and                  4.298       7.6         +11.7
 products                                        
 Crude oil                      1.573       2.8         -14.0
                                                 
 Refined petroleum              3.454       6.1         -18.4
 products                                        
 Machinery                      2.947       5.2         +30.2
 Rubber products                1.485       2.6         +11.6
 
  EXPORT MARKETS 
                    (bln rgt)   % of total    % yr/yr      
 China                   6.49        11.4        +12.0
 Singapore               7.94        14.0         +1.5
 Japan                    5.6         9.9        -20.6
 USA                     5.93        10.5        +21.0
 Thailand                3.28         5.8         +8.0
 ($1 = 3.9110 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
