Malaysia's March exports rise slightly y/y, imports fall
#Asia
May 6, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's March exports rise slightly y/y, imports fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* March exports +0.2 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +0.4 pct
    * March imports -5.5 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of +0.6 pct
    * Trade surplus 11.2 bln rgt vs f'cast 7.1 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -5.9 pct y/y; U.S. +11.8 pct; EU +6.5 pct
    * Q1 total exports +1 pct y/y, imports flat

    KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports grew only marginally in
March from a year ago, which the government said stemmed from decreasing
earnings from liquefied natural gas and crude oil. 
    It said on Friday that exports, which increased 6.7 percent on year in
February, rose 0.2 percent in March. The median in a Reuters poll was for a 0.4
percent rise. 
    Imports in March fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, in contrast to the
previous month's 1.6 percent growth. 
    March's trade surplus rose to 11.2 billion ringgit from 7.4 billion ringgit
in February.
    Malaysia reports its trade figures in ringgit. This year, it has
strengthened about 7 percent against the dollar. In 2015, it tumbled nearly 19
percent versus the dollar.
    Exports to the EU grew 6.5 percent, while those to the U.S. rose 11.8
percent, due to larger shipments of electrical and electronic products.
    For the first quarter, total exports grew 1 percent from a year earlier,
while imports were flat.
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               Mar      Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept    Aug
   Exports    66.59    56.72   61.85  68.30   67.63   75.81  70.16   66.53
                                                                     
    y/y%       0.2       6.7   -2.8    1.4     6.3    16.7    8.8     4.1
   Imports    55.39    49.37   56.46  60.31   57.39   63.65  60.47   56.34
                                                                     
    y/y%       -5.5     1.6      3.3   3.2     9.1    -0.4    9.6    -6.1
   Balance     11.2    7.35    5.39    7.99   10.23   12.16   9.69   10.19
                                                                     
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         March 2016      % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &                    24.1      36.2           0.4
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                         3.6       5.4           9.1
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas            3.1       4.7         -42.6
 Chemicals and                    5.1       7.7           4.1
 products                                        
 Crude oil                        1.8       2.7          -5.3
                                                 
 Refined petroleum                4.3       6.5          -4.4
 products                                        
 Machinery                        3.6       5.4          16.1
 Rubber products                  n/a       n/a           n/a
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                    (bln rgt)   % of total      % yr/yr
                                            
 China                    7.8         11.7         -5.9
 Singapore                9.3         14.0          2.2
 Japan                    6.2          9.3        -15.1
 USA                      6.8         10.2         11.8
 Thailand                 3.7          5.5          5.7
 ($1 = 3.9110 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
