a year ago
Malaysia's June exports unexpectedly rise 3.4 pct y/y
August 5, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's June exports unexpectedly rise 3.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* June exports 3.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -4.2 pct
    * June imports 8.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.3 pct
    * Trade surplus 5.5 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 5.7 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -20.3 pct y/y, U.S. +22.0 pct, EU +4.1 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports posted surprise growth in
June, rebounding 3.4 percent from a year earlier, on higher shipments of
manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday.
    The growth figure contrasts with a 4.2 decline forecast by a Reuters poll,
and is up from the 0.9 percent slide recorded in May. 
    Annual exports of manufactured goods grew 6.7 percent, despite lower
shipments of palm oil and liquefied natural gas, according to data from the
International Trade and Industry Ministry. 
    Malaysia's imports in June grew 8.3 percent from a year earlier, up from the
previous month's 3.1 percent rise. 
    June's trade surplus was 5.5 billion ringgit ($1.36 billion), up from 3.3
billion ringgit in May.
    Exports to the U.S. rose 22 percent, the highest annual growth recorded this
year, driven by higher demand for electrical and electronic products, as well as
optical and scientific equipment.
    Exports to the European Union grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier, but
those to China fell 20.3 percent, due to lower exports of commodities and
manufactured goods.
    In the first half of 2016, exports grew 1.2 percent while imports rose 1.4
percent from the same period last year. A trade surplus of 41.8 billion ringgit
was recorded, compared with 41.7 billion ringgit in the first half of 2015. 
    
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               June    May     Apr     Mar      Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov
   Exports     66.5   59.92   61.35   66.59    56.72   61.85  68.30   67.63
                                                                      
    y/y%       3.4     -0.9    1.6     0.2       6.7   -2.8    1.4     6.3
   Imports     60.9   56.66   52.29   55.39    49.37   56.46  60.31   57.39
                                                                      
    y/y%       8.3     3.1     -2.3    -5.5     1.6      3.3   3.2     9.1
   Balance     5.52    3.26    9.06    11.2    7.35    5.39    7.99   10.23
                                                                      
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         June 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               24.3         36.5        4.9
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                    3.7         5.5        -20.3
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       2.0         3.0        -29.2
 Chemicals and               4.9         7.4         7.1
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   1.9         2.9         -7.2
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           5.2                     14.5
 products                                        
 Machinery                   3.3         5.0         6.9
 Rubber products             n/a         n/a         n/a
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               7.69         11.6         -20.3
 Singapore           9.84         14.8         12.7
 Japan               4.90          7.4          2.4
 USA                 7.04         10.6         22.0
 Thailand            3.77          5.6         -1.4
 ($1 = 4.0355 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sam Holmes)

