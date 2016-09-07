FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's July exports unexpectedly fall 5.3 pct y/y, China woes hurt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 7, 2016 / 4:04 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's July exports unexpectedly fall 5.3 pct y/y, China woes hurt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* July exports -5.3 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.5 pct
    * July imports -4.8 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -1.5 pct
    * Trade surplus 1.9 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 4.3 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -22.3 pct y/y, U.S. +4.1 pct, EU -2.0 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports unexpectedly fell in
July, posting their biggest drop since May 2015, hurt by a combination of a
slowdown in major trading partner China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for
the country's commodities, government data showed on Wednesday.
    July's exports declined 5.3 percent from a year earlier, a surprising
outcome to the 2.5 percent annual growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down
from the 3.4 percent rise in June. 
    Annual exports of liquefied natural gas fell 25 percent, while exports of
agricultural goods declined 10 percent on lower demand for palm oil and natural
rubber, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. 
    Malaysia's imports in July also slipped 4.8 percent from a year earlier,
sharply down from the previous month's 8.3 percent rise. 
    July's trade surplus was 1.9 billion ringgit ($467.98 million), down from
5.5 billion ringgit in June.
    Exports to China - Malaysia's biggest trading partner  - fell 22.3 percent
on lower shipments of electrical and electronic products, petroleum products and
natural rubber, while those to the European Union fell 2 percent from a year
earlier.
    Exports to the U.S. rose 4.1 percent, driven by demand for optical and
scientific equipment, and palm oil and palm-based products. 

    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               July    June    May     Apr     Mar      Feb     Jan    Dec
   Exports     59.9    66.5   59.92   61.35   66.59    56.72   61.85  68.30
                                                                      
    y/y%       -5.3    3.4     -0.9    1.6     0.2       6.7   -2.8    1.4
   Imports     57.9    60.9   56.66   52.29   55.39    49.37   56.46  60.31
                                                                      
    y/y%       -4.8    8.3     3.1     -2.3    -5.5     1.6      3.3   3.2
   Balance     1.91    5.52    3.26    9.06    11.2    7.35    5.39    7.99
                                                                      
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         July 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               21.7         36.3        -6.0
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                    3.9         6.6         -5.4
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       2.3         3.9        -25.0
 Chemicals and               4.8         8.1         0.0
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   2.1         3.4         8.7
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           4.0         6.7         -7.4
 products                                        
 Machinery                   2.8         4.6         -1.9
 Rubber products             1.6         2.7         7.4
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               7.3          12.2         -22.3
 Singapore           9.2          15.3          5.9
 Japan               5.0           8.3         -14.5
 USA                 6.3          10.6          4.1
 Thailand            3.6           6.0         11.1
 
($1 = 4.0600 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.