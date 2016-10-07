FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Malaysia's exports unexpectedly rise in August, +1.5 pct y/y
#Asia
October 7, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's exports unexpectedly rise in August, +1.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Aug exports +1.5 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -1.6 pct
    * Aug imports +4.9 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +2.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 8.5 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 7.0 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -1.3 pct y/y, U.S. +5.2 pct, EU +0.5 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports unexpectedly expanded in
August, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher shipments of
manufactured goods and rising palm oil prices.
    Exports in August rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with the
1.6 decline forecast by a Reuters poll. In July, exports slid 5.3 percent, the
biggest on-year drop in 15 months. 
    Exports of palm oil and manufactured goods expanded by 19.9 percent and 1.5
percent respectively, which offset falling earnings from shipments of liquefied
natural gas, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. 
    Malaysia's imports also rebounded in August, rising 4.9 percent from a year
earlier, compared with the previous month's 4.8 percent decline. 
    August's trade surplus was 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.05 billion), much wider
than the previous month's 1.9 billion ringgit.
    Exports to China fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier on lower shipments of
metal, manufactured goods and rubber, while those to the European Union grew 0.5
percent. 
    Exports to the U.S. grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier, due to higher
demand for electrical and electronic products, particularly photosensitive
semi-conductor devices. 

    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar      Feb     Jan
   Exports     67.6    59.9    66.5   59.92   61.35   66.59    56.72   61.85
                                                                       
    y/y%       1.5     -5.3    3.4     -0.9    1.6     0.2       6.7   -2.8
   Imports     59.1    57.9    60.9   56.66   52.29   55.39    49.37   56.46
                                                                       
    y/y%       4.9     -4.8    8.3     3.1     -2.3    -5.5     1.6      3.3
   Balance     8.51    1.91    5.52    3.26    9.06    11.2    7.35    5.39
                                                                       
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Aug 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               25.8         38.2        3.0
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil & Palm-based       4.9         7.3         21.3
 products                                        
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       1.9         2.8        -38.9
 Chemicals and               5.1         7.6         11.8
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   1.9         2.9         13.9
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           3.9         5.8        -15.7
 products                                        
 Machinery                   3.3         4.8         7.3
 Rubber products             1.7         2.6         0.2
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               9.3          13.8         -1.3
 Singapore           10.0         14.8          3.2
 Japan               5.2           7.6         -11.8
 USA                 6.9          10.3          5.2
 Thailand            3.7           5.5         -11.2
 

($1 = 4.1530 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
