Malaysia's Feb exports, imports rise at fastest y/y pace since 2010

* Feb exports +26.5 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +17.9 pct * Feb imports +27.7 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +21.7 pct * Trade surplus 8.7 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 4.7 bln rgt * Exports to China +47.6 pct y/y, U.S. +13.2 pct, EU +26.6 pct * Jan-Feb exports rise 19.8 pct y/y, imports up 21.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's export growth hit a near seven-year high in February, government data showed on Wednesday, due to a jump in shipments of manufactured goods and commodities. Exports rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, the fastest growth since May 2010 and the fourth consecutive month of expansion. The annual increase beat economists' expectations of 17.9 percent. January shipments rose 13.6 percent from a year earlier. Data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed February exports of manufactured goods rose 24.3 percent and accounted for 80 percent of Malaysia's total. Exports of mining goods increased 21.6 percent, mainly on rising crude oil prices, the data showed. Imports in February rose 27.7 percent year-on-year, above the 16.1 percent increase the previous month and the fastest rate of growth since June 2010's 29.9 percent. The trade surplus in December widened to 8.71 billion ringgit ($1.97 billion), from January's 4.7 billion ringgit. Exports to China rose 47.6 percent from a year earlier, due to higher shipments of electrical and electronic products and commodities including petroleum products, rubber and palm oil. Exports to the United States went up 13.2 percent on stronger demand for manufactured goods, while exports to the European Union grew 26.6 percent. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. February was the fourth consecutive month where exports topped 70 billion ringgit. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Exports 71.8 70.2 75.6 72.8 69.2 68.0 67.6 59.9 y/y% 26.5 13.6 10.7 7.8 -8.6 -3.0 1.5 -5.3 Imports 63.1 65.5 66.8 63.8 59.4 60.5 59.1 57.9 y/y% 27.7 16.1 11.5 11.2 -6.6 -0.1 4.9 -4.8 Balance 8.71 4.71 8.72 9.03 9.76 7.56 8.51 1.91 MAIN EXPORTS Feb 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 24.6 34.2 22.4 Electronic Products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.8 6.7 63.4 products Liquefied natural gas 3.3 4.6 2.1 Chemicals and 5.9 8.2 37.5 products Crude oil 2.4 3.3 50.3 Petroleum products 5.2 7.3 50.9 Machinery 3.3 4.6 12.9 Metal 2.8 3.8 -0.4 Rubber 2.1 2.9 38.4 Optical and 2.4 3.3 14.3 scientific equipment EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.57 13.3 47.6 Singapore 9.96 13.9 25.3 Japan 6.72 9.4 19.9 USA 6.71 9.4 13.2 Thailand 4.26 5.9 29.7 ($1 = 4.4280 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)