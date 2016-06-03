FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's April exports pick up slightly, imports fall
#Asia
June 3, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's April exports pick up slightly, imports fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* April exports +1.6 y/y vs Reuters poll +2.0 pct
    * April imports -2.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +0.8 pct
    * Trade surplus 9.1 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 7.6 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -16.6 pct y/y, U.S. +11.7 pct, EU -5.3 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in April grew 1.6
percent from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm
oil, government data showed on Friday.     
    Exports grew faster than the 0.2 percent expansion in March, but was
slightly slower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.0 percent.
 
    The increase, however, was offset by lower exports of liquefied natural gas
and crude petroleum, according to data from the International Trade and Industry
Ministry. 
    Imports in April fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with the
previous month's 5.5 percent decline. 
    April's trade surplus fell to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.20 billion) from 11.2
billion ringgit in March.
    Exports to China fell 16.6 percent due to lower shipments of commodities,
mainly palm oil and palm-based agriculture products, petroleum products, LNG and
metalliferous ores. Exports to the European Union also dropped 5.3 percent.
    But those to the United States rose 11.7 percent, mainly due to a jump in
shipments of electrical and electronic products. 
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               Apr     Mar      Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept
   Exports    61.35   66.59    56.72   61.85  68.30   67.63   75.81  70.16
                                                                     
    y/y%       1.6     0.2       6.7   -2.8    1.4     6.3    16.7    8.8
   Imports    52.29   55.39    49.37   56.46  60.31   57.39   63.65  60.47
                                                                     
    y/y%       -2.3    -5.5     1.6      3.3   3.2     9.1    -0.4    9.6
   Balance     9.06    11.2    7.35    5.39    7.99   10.23   12.16   9.69
                                                                     
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         April 2016      % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               21.5         35.0        2.1
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                    3.5         5.7         9.4
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       2.2         3.5        -32.4
 Chemicals and               4.7         7.6         2.5
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   n/a         n/a         n/a
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           5.2         8.5         34.4
 products                                        
 Machinery                   3.5         5.8         17.2
 Rubber products             1.7         2.5         -6.6
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                    (bln rgt)   % of total      % yr/yr
                                            
 China                   6.75         11.0        -16.6
 Singapore               9.15         14.9         15.4
 Japan                   4.41         7.18        -18.7
 USA                     6.63         10.8         11.7
 Thailand                3.16          5.1        -12.4
 ($1 = 4.1450 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
