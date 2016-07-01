FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's May exports fall unexpectedly, imports rebound
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 1, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's May exports fall unexpectedly, imports rebound

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* May exports -0.9 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.6 pct
    * May imports +3.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -2.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 3.3 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 8.7 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -12.2 pct y/y, U.S. +18.7 pct, EU +0.9 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports surprisingly fell in May
as global oil prices remained weak, while imports rebounded, exerting pressure
on the country's trade surplus,  government data showed on Friday.     
    Exports in May fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with a median
forecast for a 2.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll, and down from the 1.6 percent
growth recorded in April. 
    Annual exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil in May fell 32.6
percent, despite slightly higher shipments of manufactured goods, according to
data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. 
    However, Malaysia's imports in May rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier,
rebounding from the previous month's 2.3 percent decline. 
    May's trade surplus was 3.3 billion ringgit ($827.90 million), sharply down
from 9.1 billion ringgit in April.
    Exports to China declined 12.2 percent due to lower exports of palm-oil and
palm-based products. 
    Exports to the European Union grew 0.9 percent, while those to the United
States rose 18.7 percent, driven by higher demand for electrical and electronic
products.
    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               May     Apr     Mar      Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov     Oct
   Exports    59.92   61.35   66.59    56.72   61.85  68.30   67.63   75.81
                                                                      
    y/y%       -0.9    1.6     0.2       6.7   -2.8    1.4     6.3    16.7
   Imports    56.66   52.29   55.39    49.37   56.46  60.31   57.39   63.65
                                                                      
    y/y%       3.1     -2.3    -5.5     1.6      3.3   3.2     9.1    -0.4
   Balance     3.26    9.06    11.2    7.35    5.39    7.99   10.23   12.16
                                                                      
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          May 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               21.8         36.3        3.2
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil                    3.7         6.2         -5.0
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       1.9         3.1        -29.3
 Chemicals and               4.7         7.9         11.8
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   1.4         2.3        -40.3
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           4.2         7.0        -13.8
 products                                        
 Machinery                   3.3         5.4         7.3
 Rubber products             1.6         2.6        -14.6
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               7.09         11.8         -12.2
 Singapore           8.47         14.1         -4.1
 Japan               4.26          7.1         -7.3
 USA                 6.38         10.7         18.7
 Thailand            3.45          5.8         -5.9
 ($1 = 3.9860 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.