Malaysia's May exports fall unexpectedly, imports rebound

* May exports -0.9 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.6 pct * May imports +3.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -2.9 pct * Trade surplus 3.3 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 8.7 bln rgt * Exports to China -12.2 pct y/y, U.S. +18.7 pct, EU +0.9 pct KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports surprisingly fell in May as global oil prices remained weak, while imports rebounded, exerting pressure on the country's trade surplus, government data showed on Friday. Exports in May fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with a median forecast for a 2.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll, and down from the 1.6 percent growth recorded in April. Annual exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil in May fell 32.6 percent, despite slightly higher shipments of manufactured goods, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. However, Malaysia's imports in May rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from the previous month's 2.3 percent decline. May's trade surplus was 3.3 billion ringgit ($827.90 million), sharply down from 9.1 billion ringgit in April. Exports to China declined 12.2 percent due to lower exports of palm-oil and palm-based products. Exports to the European Union grew 0.9 percent, while those to the United States rose 18.7 percent, driven by higher demand for electrical and electronic products. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Exports 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 y/y% -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 Imports 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 y/y% 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 Balance 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 MAIN EXPORTS May 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 21.8 36.3 3.2 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.7 6.2 -5.0 Liquefied natural gas 1.9 3.1 -29.3 Chemicals and 4.7 7.9 11.8 products Crude oil 1.4 2.3 -40.3 Refined petroleum 4.2 7.0 -13.8 products Machinery 3.3 5.4 7.3 Rubber products 1.6 2.6 -14.6 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 7.09 11.8 -12.2 Singapore 8.47 14.1 -4.1 Japan 4.26 7.1 -7.3 USA 6.38 10.7 18.7 Thailand 3.45 5.8 -5.9 ($1 = 3.9860 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)