10 months ago
Malaysia's Sept exports fall more than expected, imports dip
#Asia
November 4, 2016 / 4:01 AM / 10 months ago

Malaysia's Sept exports fall more than expected, imports dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sept exports -3.0 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -1.9 pct
    * Sept imports -0.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 7.6 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 9.0 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -1.0 pct y/y, U.S. +5.0 pct, EU -8.4 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell in September due to
weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods, government data
showed on Friday. 
    Exports in September contracted 3.0 percent from a year earlier, faster than
the 1.9 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had
increased 1.5 percent. 
    Annual exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas fell 26.8 percent and
20 percent, respectively, in September, data from the International Trade and
Industry Ministry showed. 
    Meanwhile, shipments of manufactured goods declined 1.2 percent, with lower
exports of machinery and metal products.
    Malaysia's imports in September fell marginally by 0.1 percent from a year
earlier, down from the 4.9 percent growth posted in August. 
    The trade surplus in September was 7.6 billion ringgit ($1.81 billion),
lower than the previous month's 8.5 billion ringgit.
    Exports to China fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier, while those to the
European Union declined 8.4 percent. 
    Exports to the United States grew 5.0 percent from a year earlier, on higher
shipments of electrical and electronic devices, particularly photosensitive
semi-conductor devices.

    For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
               Sept     Aug     July    June    May     Apr     Mar      Feb
   Exports     68.0     67.6    59.9    66.5   59.92   61.35   66.59    56.72
                                                                       
    y/y%       -3.0     1.5     -5.3    3.4     -0.9    1.6     0.2       6.7
   Imports     60.5     59.1    57.9    60.9   56.66   52.29   55.39    49.37
                                                                       
    y/y%       -0.1     4.9     -4.8    8.3     3.1     -2.3    -5.5     1.6
   Balance     7.56     8.51    1.91    5.52    3.26    9.06    11.2    7.35
                                                                       
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Sep 2016       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               26.2         38.5        0.3
 Electronic Products                             
 Palm oil & Palm-based       4.6         6.7         3.2
 products                                        
                                                 
 Liquefied natural gas       2.7         3.9        -20.0
 Chemicals and               5.1         7.5         4.2
 products                                        
 Crude oil                   1.8         2.7        -26.8
                                                 
 Refined petroleum           4.9         7.2         5.5
 products                                        
 Machinery                   2.9         4.2        -10.3
 Rubber products             1.7         2.6         -1.1
 Metal                       2.6         3.8        -21.6
 
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  (bln rgt)     % of total    % yr/yr
                                            
 China               9.0          13.2         -1.0
 Singapore           10.4         15.3          6.3
 Japan               5.4           7.9         -11.7
 USA                 6.9          10.2          5.0
 Thailand            3.6           5.3         -2.6
 ($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
