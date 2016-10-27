UPDATE 1-GuocoLand to buy 27 pct stake in Malaysia's Eco World Int'l during IPO

* GuocoLand, Eco World parent to hold 27 pct stake each after IPO

* Eco World International eyes IPO in March (Adds details of the deal, background)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 (Reuters) - GuocoLand will buy a 27 percent stake in Malaysian property developer Eco World International during its IPO, as the Singapore-listed firm, controlled by tycoon Quek Leng Chan, seeks geographical diversification of its property business.

Eco World International, which owns properties in the UK and Australia, is aiming to list on Bursa Malaysia in March 2017 and raise more than 2 billion ringgit ($478.47 million).

As strategic investor and co-anchor of the initial public offering (IPO), GuocoLand will buy shares in the offering to give it the 27 percent stake, the two companies said in separate statements on Thursday.

The companies did not disclose the deal value or indicative pricing of the IPO.

Quek, one of the richest men in Malaysia, co-founded conglomerate Hong Leong Group, which operates financial services, manufacturing, distribution, property and infrastructure development.

"With a substantial exposure to Asia, GuocoLand has been on the lookout for investment opportunities in other markets," GuocoLand's group CEO Raymond Choong said in a statement.

"The UK and Australia property markets offer scalability, and we believe that with the right products and locations, they offer reasonable returns," he said.

Eco World International's parent company Eco World Development Group will be the other co-anchor, holding a 27 percent stake after the IPO.

Malaysia's IPO market has been slow in recent years as its currency took a hit from sustained volatility in global commodity markets. The Southeast Asian IPO market has also been muted, as global economic headwinds dented investor sentiment.

The Eco World IPO had initially been scheduled for September, but was delayed to accommodate GuocoLand's entry as a strategic investor.

The deal will accord first right status to GuocoLand to partner Eco World International in projects based in Singapore, China and the UK, though both groups can at the same time pursue developments on their own in the three markets.

Eco World International currently has three ongoing projects in London worth a total estimated gross development value of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) and one Sydney development with an estimated gross development value of 318 million Australian dollars ($242.67 million), it said.

The Brexit vote has not had a significant effect on their London projects, though there was a lull in transactions in July and August, according to Eco World International executive vice chairman Liew Kee Sin. ($1 = 4.1800 ringgit) ($1 = 0.8188 pounds) ($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)