FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Ekovest issues $769 mln of bonds to fund highway project
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Ekovest issues $769 mln of bonds to fund highway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder Ekovest Bhd has issued bonds worth up to 2.48 billion ringgit ($769 million) via a 70 percent owned unit to part-finance the second phase of construction of a highway in the country, it said on Monday.

The company said Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur (KL) Sdn Bhd issued 2.3 billion ringgit in nominal value sukuk musharakah, or Islamic bonds, and 180 million ringgit in nominal value junior bonds.

The bond issues, to partly fund the construction of the 18 km expressway in the Malaysian capital, have been accorded ratings of AA-IS and A- with stable outlook, respectively, by Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd, according to a local stock exchange filing.

CIMB is the sole principal adviser, lead arranger and lead manager for the deals. ($1 = 3.2230 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.