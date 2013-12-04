FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Ekovest wins $367 million expressway contract
December 4, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Ekovest wins $367 million expressway contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder Ekovest Bhd has won a 1.18 billion ringgit ($366.92 million) road contract through its 70-percent owned subsidiary Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur (KL) Sdn Bhd, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Ekovest will be the master contractor for the design, construction, safety, landscaping and signage works for the DUKE Phase-2, an expressway in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Ekovest said the contract will contribute positively to its earnings.

The contract will stretch for three years and the expressway is expected to be completed in 2016.

On Monday, Ekovest announced that it has issued bonds worth up to 2.48 billion ringgit to partly fund the construction of the 18 kilometre expressway.

$1 = 3.2160 Malaysian ringgits

