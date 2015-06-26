FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's PM Najib says will postpone UMNO elections by 18 months-Bernama
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's PM Najib says will postpone UMNO elections by 18 months-Bernama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the biggest party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, will postpone party elections scheduled for next year by 18 months, the country’s prime minister announced on Friday.

“The postponement shall not exceed 18 months from the scheduled date,” Prime Minister Najib Razak said, according to state news agency Bernama. Razak is the leader of UMNO.

Najib has come under pressure from former premier Mahathir Mohamad to step down over alleged mismanagement of the economy and the performance of a state investment company called 1MDB , whose advisory board he chairs.

Najib has said he won’t succumb to pressure to quit as long as he has the support of Malaysians and party members. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.