Malaysia stocks surge 6.8% to record high after election
#Financials
May 6, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia stocks surge 6.8% to record high after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks surged as much as 6.8 percent and the local currency jumped to a 10-month high on Monday, after the National Front coalition extended its 56-year rule and fended off a strong opposition challenge that had unnerved investors.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index rose to a lifetime high of 1,808.90 by 9:02 a.m. (0102 GMT) in response to Sunday’s election, with stocks linked to the coalition and its favoured tycoons gaining handsomely.

The National Front won 133 seats in the 222-member parliament in Sunday’s election, although it failed to regain the two-thirds majority it lost for the first time in 2008. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE. Editing by Jason Szep)

