Malaysia's EPF sells London property to British Land for £210 mln
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's EPF sells London property to British Land for £210 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state pension fund, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), has sold its property at One Sheldon Square in London’s Paddington Central to British Land Company Plc for £210 million.

The UK-based real estate firm said in a media statement on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the property, comprising nearly 200,000 square feet of freehold office space over nine floors.

The deal also marks EPF’s first property disposal in the U.K. EPF, the world’s sixth-largest pension pool, also owns real estate in Germany and France.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1aNjKAh

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
