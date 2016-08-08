FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Malaysia's EPF to allocate up to $7.4 billion for Islamic fund in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to remove extraneous letters in front of headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said on Monday it expects to allocate up to 30 billion ringgit ($7.43 billion) to its Islamic fund in 2018.

Earlier, the retirement savings fund announced that it will allocate 100 billion ringgit in 2017 for the fund, which opened for registrations on Monday and will be launched in January.

The 2017 allocation is equivalent to about 15 percent of the EPF's total investments of 681.71 billion ringgit as of March 2016.

The additional 20 billion ringgit to 30 billion ringgit will be subject to market supply of shariah investment products during 2018, a spokesman told Reuters.

$1 = 4.0350 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk

