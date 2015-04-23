FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's EPF to offer sharia-compliant investment option by 2017 -PM Najib
April 23, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's EPF to offer sharia-compliant investment option by 2017 -PM Najib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state pension fund will offer a sharia-compliant investment option for its members by 2017, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday.

This would create the largest sharia fund of its kind in the world, Najib said at the launch of an investment conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The $160 billion Employees Provident Fund (EPF) had hired consultants to study the possibility of establishing the first state-backed pension funds focusing entirely on sharia-compliant investments, sources told Reuters last year.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Eric Meijer

