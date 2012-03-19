FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 19
#Asia
March 19, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Prime Minister Najib Razak launches the Foreign Correspondents Club of Malaysia and holds a
media presser on the economy and politics, Hotel Equatorial, 7.00pm (1200).	
> The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia press conference to
announce its survey report on Malaysia Economic Situation for the Second Half of 2011, Wisma
Chinese Chamber, Kuala Lumpur, 9.30am (0130)	
> Public Bank annual general meeting, Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 10.45am (0245).	
> Press conference by Iskandar Regional Development Authority on their insight and potential
investment plans, Ritz Carlton, Kuala Lumpur, 3.00pm (0700).	
     	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  The FBM KLCI index dropped 0.51 percent on Friday, with losses by oil and gas
services provider Bumi Armada Bhd which dropped as much as 4.19 percent, while power to property
conglomerate YTL Corporation dropped 3.89 percent. 	
*  The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors
continued to propel equities near four-year highs.  	
*  Global stocks advanced on Friday, with a broad measure of U.S. equities rising to an almost
four-year high after news of subdued inflation added to investment sentiment and helped fuel a
retreat in government debt markets. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures were almost flat on Friday, as some traders booked profits from a
nine-month high notched in the previous session, while strong exports and soybean supply fears
in drought-hit South America supported prices. 	
*  To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
*  For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
*  For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> Khazanah buys Sri Lankan John Keells stake for $120 mln         
> Indian police say Delhi, Bangkok blasts linked                  	
> SGX, MAS agree to speed up review of ASEAN secondary listings   	
> MIDCAP-Malaysia's CIMB may see upside-technicals              	
> Khazanah buys Sri Lanka Keells stake for $120 mln-sources       	
> MIDCAP-Bursa Malaysia tops financial sector on earnings quality 	
> Myanmar finalises gasoil, jet term contracts for one year       	
> Malaysia's Khazanah issues $358 mln convertible Islamic bond    	
> India's 2011/12 oilseed output up, rapeseed falls-trade body    	
   	
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.17      0.11%     1.570
 USD/JPY                          83.44        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3138          --     0.016
 SPOT GOLD                        1660         0.39%     6.510
 US CRUDE                         107.4        0.32%     0.340
 DOW JONES                        13232.62    -0.15%    -20.14
 ASIA ADRS                        131.30       0.12%      0.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 	
	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  Emerging Asian currencies were all headed for a weekly loss as short-term investors cut
positions on fading hopes for further U.S. stimulus and after China signaled plans to make the
yuan's trading range more flexible. 
*  Philippine shares hit a fresh all-time high and Thai stocks climbed to their highest in
almost 16 years on Friday, helped by selective buying in blue chip, but most other Southeast
Asian stock markets fell as players locked in profits.

