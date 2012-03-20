FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 20
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 20, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia-Market factors to watch March 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com     	
	
 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:	
(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event).	
> Maybank Bhd's president and chief executive officer, Abdul Wahid Omar, signs remittance
agreement with Myanmar banks' representatives, Menara Maybank, Kuala Lumpur, 9.15am (0115) 	
> Sime Darby Group's chief executive, Mohd Bakke Salleh, attends the opening of Sime Darby's
Medical Centre Ara Damansara, Shah Alam, 10.00am (0200).	
> Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd's managing director, Zukri Samat, signs  Corporate Integrity Pledge
With Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Menara Bank Islam, Kuala Lumpur, 2.00pm (0600).	
 	
  MARKET SNAPSHOT:	
*  Malaysia's benchmark stock index edged up 0.2 percent on Monday, led by gains in oil
and gas services provider Bumi Armada and Petronas Gas. 	
*  The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing
high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.  	
*  Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced regular dividends and share buy-backs,
while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold safe-haven
government bonds. 	
*  Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits on concerns the
market was overbought, although losses were capped by upbeat demand prospects and soybean supply
fears in drought-hit South America. 	
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here	
* For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here
 	
* For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n	
    	
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> Pollution the big barrier to freer trade in rare earths      
> Kalbe Farma eyes M&As to tap Indonesian health product demand 
> POLL-Malaysia's Feb inflation may have eased to 2.3 pct      	
> Thai rubber intervention starts, early impact small          	
> Malaysia Padini tops consumer discretionary on valuations    	
> Malaysia's Bumi Armada, MISC vying for Hess job -report      	
> Malaysia's Tradewinds sees big spike in 5-day average volume 	
> Signs that U.S. has yet to make World Bank choice            	
> European vegoils ease on technical selling                   	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.75       0.4%     5.580
 USD/JPY                          83.38        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.3753          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1662.45      0.12%     2.050
 US CRUDE                         107.78      -0.29%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        13239.13     0.05%      6.51
 ASIA ADRS                        131.68       0.29%      0.38
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
 	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
*  The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies in
thin trading on Monday as some short-term investors bought them on dips after last week's
losses, while rising oil prices capped their gains. 
*  Philippine shares hit a fresh all-time high and Thai stocks climbed to their highest in
almost 16 years on Friday, helped by selective buying in blue chip, but most other Southeast
Asian stock markets fell as players locked in profits.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.